 AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023: Apply For 358 Non-Faculty Posts at aiimsraipur.edu.in
The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31. Interested candidates can submit the application form through the official website at aiimsraipur.edu.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 16, 2023, 05:58 PM IST
article-image
AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 | Representative image

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Raipur has invited applications for 358 Non- Faculty posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is July 31. Interested candidates can submit the application form through the official website at www.aiimsraipur.edu.in. Previously the last date for the submission of the application form was July 19.

AIIMS Raipur recruitment 2023 Vacancy Details: 

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 358 Non- Faculty posts.

Direct link to apply

AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023 Application Fee: 

The application fee is ₹1000 for General, OBC and EWS candidates.

For SC, ST, PwBD, Female and Ex-Serviceman candidates the application fee is ₹100.

Steps to apply for AIIMS Raipur Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at aiimsraipur.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the Vacancy tab

Next, click on the Non-Faculty

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print for future reference.

