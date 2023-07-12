AIIMS INI SS 2023 Round 2 Results OUT at aiimsexams.ac.in, Direct Link Here

AIIMS INI SS 2023 Round 2 Results | ANI

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) INI SS Round 2 Results 2023 are released on July 11. Candidates who appeared for the Institute of National Importance (INI) Super-Specialty Counselling Round 2 can check their results through the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

The INI SS 2023 counselling begins with the release of the merit list, followed by the first round of seat allocation. The counselling results will reveal the institute and course assigned to each candidate according to their preferences and rank in the entrance examination.

Candidates included in the seat allocation list for round 2 must commence the reporting process starting tomorrow. The reporting period for round 2 of the INI SS will conclude on July 19, 2023.

The seat allocation process for INI SS 2023 comprises three rounds. Following the seat allocation, candidates will be required to select one of the following options:

Option 1: Accept the allocated Institute and withdraw from any further rounds of INI SS 2023 counselling.

Option 2: Accept the allocated Institute and proceed to participate in the subsequent round of counselling.

Steps to download AIIMS INI SS Round 2 Result 2023:

Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in

On the homepage, navigate to the INI SS counselling section.

Now click on the link available for round 2 counselling results and enter your login details such as registration number and password.

AIIMS INI SS result for round 2 will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can check their allocated institute and course.

Download the result and proceed further with the admission process as per the instructions.

For more information related to the same, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.