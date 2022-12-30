e-Paper Get App
Reliance Foundation announces UG, PG, scholarships; read details here

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
India's Reliance Industries chairman, Mukesh Ambani (R) along with his son Akash Ambani. |
On the occasion of Dhirubhai Ambani's 90th birth anniversary, Reliance Foundation has announced major scholarships for students pursuing undergraduation (UG) and postgraduation (PG).

The foundation is set to give out 5000 UG and 100 PG scholarships for the year 2022-23, with the aim to grant more than 50,000 scholarships in the next 10 years.

Reliance Foundation UG scholarship details

Reliance's UG scholarship is applicable to students with a household income of less than Rs. 15 lakhs and are enrolled in their first year of undergraduate studies.

A scholarship of upto 2 lakhs will be available to students throughout the duration of the degree.

Students have to fill the application form and appear for the aptitude test to be eligible for the scholarship. There will be more procedures to evaluate the candidate.

Reliance Foundation PG scholarship details

The PG scholarship by Reliance Foundation will be offered to candidates, regardless of their socio-economic background, on merit.

The Reliance Foundation PG Scholarship is open to first-year postgraduate students from institutions all over India who are majoring in Artificial Intelligence, Computer Sciences, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical and/or Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Renewable and New Energy, Material Science & Engineering, and Life Sciences.

To be eligible for the PG scholarship, candidates will have to appear for the eligibility requirement and fill an application form, with an aptitude test followed by other evaluation procedures, including an interview.

