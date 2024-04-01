Rejected By Stanford, Indian-Origin Student Vows 'I'm Going To Change The World'

X

While many Indian students dream of studying abroad putting in countless sleepless nights researching and applying to their dream universities, however, chances are high that they may receive a big fat rejection. And that's what happened with X user Amal.

Amal's aspirations came crashing down when he received a rejection letter from Stanford University, California, USA. Turning to the 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Amal shared a post of his rejection letter.

"I got rejected by @stanford today (I'm still gonna change the world though)"

(I'm still gonna change the world though) pic.twitter.com/jObmq2pmFW — Amal (@amalsony_) March 30, 2024

The above post shared on March 31 has gained wide attention from netizens. While many may see rejection as a setback in their life, users poured in expressions of empathy and shared similar experiences of rejection from Stanford University.

This is how people reacted:

An user shared, "I've been rejected by stanford 3 times in my life lmao don’t give up my guy keep going."

Another said, "Home Depot rejected me three times before they approved my products on their shelves. Just keep pushing. You'll make it!"

"Keep running, Amal! It opens doors for the first few jobs, but the degree becomes irrelevant as people gain real experience and sort themselves by output. Also, all of the knowledge you expected to gain is still available to you," commented a third.

"I got rejected by Stanford in 2013 for the class of 2017. I dropped out of my safety school and joined a fast-growing tech company. In 2016, I spent a day at Stanford doing campus interviews for the class of 2017- the same students who were picked over me for admission," added the fourth.