Registrations Officially Open For The CTET 2023 January Exam; Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially started accepting the registrations for CTET 2024 exams on November 3, 2023. The deadline for the submission of the registration forms is November 23, 2023.

Eligible candidates who wish to register for the exam can apply through the link provided at the official website - ctet.nic.in. The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) is scheduled to be conducted on Sunday, January 21, 2024. It is mandatory for the candidates to arrive at the examination venue 120 minutes before the commencement of the exam i.e. at 7:00 am for the Paper - II and 12:00 pm for Paper-I.

The fee for the CTET exam 2024 for the General General/OBC (NCL) is ₹1000 for Paper I or Paper II, the combined fee for Paper- I and Paper- II will be ₹1200. The exam fee set for the SC/ST/Diff. Abled Person is ₹500 for either Paper I or Paper II alone, the combined fee for Paper- I and Paper- II will be ₹600.

Here is a step-by-step guide to apply for the examination :

STEP 1: Go to the CTET official website - ctet.nic.in.

STEP 2: Click on the “Apply Online” tab.

STEP 3: Fill in the online application form with correct and valid details.

STEP 4: Submit correct and required documents on the website.

STEP 5: Pay the mentioned exam fees.

STEP 6: Click "Submit".

STEP 7: Save and download the form for future reference.