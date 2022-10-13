Registration for Manipal Entrance Test 2023 begins, know details here

Students register for new courses. | File Photo

New Delhi: The process to apply online for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2023 has begun as the examination held under the control of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is scheduled to announce the dates soon.

As per the academy, the examination will be conducted as an online test in slots and the dates of the same will be updated later. The aspirants can apply for MET 2023 at manipal.edu.

The candidates who will qualify the MET 2023 will be eligible for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the university.

The eligibility to appear for the test is, applicants must have qualified Class 12th or an equivalent examination with Mathematics, English and Physics. No minimum age requirement is there for MET 2023 application.

The MET 2023 registration process includes filling the application form, uploading documents, paying the application fee, and submitting the form.

The instructions to apply for MET 2023 are, first, to register on the official website manipal.edu with the required details and contact numbers, email ID. The second stage is to login again with the system-generated credentials, then fill the Manipal MET 2023 application form, the fourth point is to select the programme and the fifth and last one is to review the application and submit.