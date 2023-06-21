Registration For MAH CET 2023 LLB 5-year Counselling Closes Tomorrow at cetcell.mahacet.org

MAH LLB 5-year CAP last date tomorrow | Representational Pic

Centralised admission process (CAP) for five-year LLB programme will be closed tomorrow, June 22. The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell will accept the application till today, Interested candidates can apply for counselling process soon. Students can apply for the MH CET CAP application for integrated LLB programme from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org or llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The registration for NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS, and CIWGC candidates will remain open until June 30. The e-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled-in application forms will be held till June 26. Additionally, the alphabetical list for round 1 will be released on June 26.

From June 26 to 28, candidates will have the opportunity to address any grievances related to the alphabetical list. During this period, they can also edit their application form and upload any required documents.

To apply for the Maharashtra CET LLB 5-year programme, candidates first need to visit the official website and then click on the "MAH LLB New Candidate Registration" link and complete the registration process. In the next step, candidates need to enter their registration number and roll number.

After that, candidates should provide the required details and upload scanned copies of the necessary documents. The next step involves selecting the preferred programme and colleges from the available options. Once all the information is filled in, candidates should thoroughly review their Maharashtra CET LLB-5 year application form to ensure its accuracy and then submit the form.