Registration for CUET 2022 underway; Check out steps to fill the forms

The Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 registration procedure, which began on April 6, 2022, is now open at cuet.samarth.ac.in. On May 6, 2022, the registration procedure will be completed. Those interested in applying for the CUET 2022 must go to the website and fill out the application form online. Admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at key universities across the country is determined by scores from CUET 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer this exam and it will be a computer-based test using a Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) style.

Steps to fill the CUET application form :

1. Cuet.samarth.ac.in is the official webpage.

2. Fill in your personal information and contact information to become a member.

3. Complete the CUET 2022 application form using the registration or application number generated by the system.

4. Scanned papers, such as a photograph, signature, Class 10 documents, and a caste certificate, should be uploaded.

5. Pay the application cost via the internet.

6. Download, save, and print the confirmation document after submitting the CUET 2022 UG application.

“For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the Class 12th or equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University (ies) in which they are desirous of taking admission,” NTA has said in the CUET official information bulletin.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 02:17 PM IST