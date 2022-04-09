Indore: ​​DAVV scraps CET to opt for CUET for admission

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Making a major administrative move, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Saturday decided do away with common entrance test (CET) and opt​ed​ for scores of Central University Entrance Test (CUET) to grant admission in its teaching departments from session 2022-23.



“UGC is conducting entrance test for admission in central universities from session 2022-23. It is optional for state universities. We have decided to opt for CUET ranks from the very first year itself.

This means that CET of DAVV is going to be a thing of ​the ​past," said DAVV rector Prof Ashok Sharma. He stated that DAVV will get students from all across the nation through CUET.

The higher education regulator will be conducting CUET in July.



As of now, UGC stated that it will hold the entrance exams only ​for ​admission​s​ in UG courses. But sources in the UGC said that the university will soon issue notification for PG ​courses also. Admission to both UG and PG courses offered by central universities will be conducted through CUET, the sources added.

DAVV conducts admission in both UG and PG courses through CET. DAVV ​has been conducting CET since 1997 to fill nearly 2​,​700 seats in a dozen departments. The university would ​be ​abolish​ing​ CET after 25 years. It is going to be the first university in the state to opt for CUET ranks.





Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 11:00 PM IST