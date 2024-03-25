Registration For 2024 AP LAWCET And AP PGLCET Now Open

Representative Image |

The admission to the 3-year LLB and 5-year LLM programs will take place on June 9, 2024, through the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) 2024 and AP PGLCET 2024, respectively. Soon, the registration procedure will start. The notice states that tomorrow, March 26, is when the AP LAWCET 2024 registration period will open. The application deadline is April 25, 2024.

Qualifying marks

Candidates for the five-year LLB program must have earned a 45% overall in Class 12. For OBC candidates, the minimum qualifying marks will be relaxed by 2%, and for SC and ST candidates, by 5%.



Candidates for the 3-year LLB program who have graduated with a minimum of 45% in any discipline are eligible to apply for the AP LAWCET exam in 2024. For candidates applying for a 3-year LLB admission, the minimum mark relaxation for OBC, SC, and ST candidates will also apply.

Application Fees

On March 26, the registration link and the comprehensive AP LAWCET notification will be posted on the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in. The application fee for candidates in the open category (OC) is Rs 900; for candidates in the backward category, it is Rs 850; and for candidates in the SC and ST, it is Rs 800.

Read Also UGC Releases List of Universities for Online Courses; Apply by March 31

HOW DO I APPLY FOR THE 2024 AP LAWCET?

Navigate to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website.



Select the AP LAWCET 2024 registration link from the homepage.



Fill out the application and register.



Complete the required fields and send in the relevant files.



Download and print the confirmation sheet for your records after paying the fees and submitting your application.