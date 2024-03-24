 UGC Releases List of Universities for Online Courses; Apply by March 31
Apply by March 31 to recognized universities offering online courses for the academic session of February 2024. Browse the UGC website for the list of universities and available courses.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
UGC | File Photo

As the deadline for admissions to distance learning programs approaches, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has published a comprehensive list of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) recognized to offer Open and Distance Learning (ODL) Programs.

The list includes a total of 80 universities, providing prospective students with a wide range of courses available in online and distance learning formats.

The last date for admission to ODL and online programs for the academic session of February 2024 is set for March 31, 2024. Additionally, institutions have until April 15, 2024, to upload student admission details on the UGC-DEB web portal.

The compilation of the list of HEIs offering ODL programs by the UGC is based on applications submitted under UGC (Open and Distance Learning Programs and Online Programs) Regulations, 2020, and its amendments. The programs offered are vetted and approved by relevant regulatory authorities, ensuring adherence to established standards.

HEIs offering these courses must adhere strictly to conditions outlined by Regulatory Authorities, including seat quotas and academic year validity. The UGC emphasizes the importance of compliance to maintain educational standards and quality assurance.

Aspiring students eager to pursue higher education through distance learning are encouraged to visit the official UGC website to access the list of recognized universities and available courses. Candidates can also check the state-wise list of universities and available courses.

With the approaching deadline, applicants must ensure timely submission of necessary documents and applications before March 31, 2024.

