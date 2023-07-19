Registration Begins July 24 Onwards For AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: Check Schedule Here

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling | Representative image

Department of Technical Education and APSCHE has released the AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling schedule. The registration process for APEAPCET admissions (M.P.C Stream) will begin on July 24 and will end on August 3, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AP EAPCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the schedule, the online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help centres will be done from July 25 to August 4, 2023. Candidates can exercise the web options from August 3 to August 8, 2023. The change of options for the candidates will be available on August 9, 2023.

Check Complete Schedule Here

The allotment of seats will be done and displayed on August 12, 2023. The allotment will be placed after 6 pm. Candidates can self report at college from August 13 to August 14, 2023. Classwork will commence on August 16, 2023.

The qualified and eligible candidates of APEAPCET-2023, desirous of seeking admission into B.E/B.Tech Courses can apply for the counselling round.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)