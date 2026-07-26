 'Reform The Media First': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J. Angmo Calls For Change Before Education Reforms
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation'Reform The Media First': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J. Angmo Calls For Change Before Education Reforms

'Reform The Media First': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J. Angmo Calls For Change Before Education Reforms

Gitanjali J. Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, said on X that media reform should come before education reform. She argued that television, social media, and online platforms strongly influence public thinking and shape narratives.

Gauri DeekondaUpdated: Sunday, July 26, 2026, 03:24 PM IST
'Reform The Media First': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J. Angmo Calls For Change Before Education Reforms
X @np_nationpress

As calls for educational reforms continue across India following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Gitanjali J. Angmo, an educator, social entrepreneur, and wife of Sonam Wangchuk, shared her views on X, saying that reforming the media should come before reforming the education system.

In her post, Angmo wrote, "Everyone is demanding educational reforms. Excellent idea. But can we begin by reforming the media first?"

Angmo highlights media influence

Angmo said that television studios, WhatsApp forwards, YouTube channels, and social media platforms have become the biggest influencers today, surpassing teachers in shaping public opinion. According to her, some of these platforms teach people "to hate before we understand, react before we think, and choose narratives over truth."

She further wrote that political identities and ideological labels have conditioned people to become more partisan and narrow-minded.

"Whether we call ourselves andhbhakts or wear any other political label, we've all been conditioned to become more partisan and more narrow-minded," she said.

Read Also
'I Accept It With Humility And A Deep Sense Of Duty': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Officially Takes...
'I Accept It With Humility And A Deep Sense Of Duty': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Officially Takes...

Calls for information reform

Concluding her post, Angmo wrote that "Forget educational reform. Reform the media first. A nation that is fed propaganda every day cannot be educated. It can only be conditioned," she said in her X post.

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source