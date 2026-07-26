'Reform The Media First': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J. Angmo Calls For Change Before Education Reforms

X @np_nationpress

As calls for educational reforms continue across India following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Gitanjali J. Angmo, an educator, social entrepreneur, and wife of Sonam Wangchuk, shared her views on X, saying that reforming the media should come before reforming the education system.

In her post, Angmo wrote, "Everyone is demanding educational reforms. Excellent idea. But can we begin by reforming the media first?"

Everyone is demanding educational reforms.

Excellent idea.

But can we begin by reforming the media first?

Today, our biggest influencers are not our teachers but TV studios, WhatsApp forwards, YouTube channels and social media trollers. Some of them teach us to hate before we… — Gitanjali J Angmo (@GitanjaliAngmo) July 26, 2026

Angmo highlights media influence

Angmo said that television studios, WhatsApp forwards, YouTube channels, and social media platforms have become the biggest influencers today, surpassing teachers in shaping public opinion. According to her, some of these platforms teach people "to hate before we understand, react before we think, and choose narratives over truth."

She further wrote that political identities and ideological labels have conditioned people to become more partisan and narrow-minded.

"Whether we call ourselves andhbhakts or wear any other political label, we've all been conditioned to become more partisan and more narrow-minded," she said.

Calls for information reform

Concluding her post, Angmo wrote that "Forget educational reform. Reform the media first. A nation that is fed propaganda every day cannot be educated. It can only be conditioned," she said in her X post.