'Reform The Media First': Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Gitanjali J. Angmo Calls For Change Before Education Reforms

As calls for educational reforms continue across India following Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, Gitanjali J. Angmo, an educator, social entrepreneur, and wife of Sonam Wangchuk, shared her views on X, saying that reforming the media should come before reforming the education system.
In her post, Angmo wrote, "Everyone is demanding educational reforms. Excellent idea. But can we begin by reforming the media first?"
Angmo highlights media influence
Angmo said that television studios, WhatsApp forwards, YouTube channels, and social media platforms have become the biggest influencers today, surpassing teachers in shaping public opinion. According to her, some of these platforms teach people "to hate before we understand, react before we think, and choose narratives over truth."
She further wrote that political identities and ideological labels have conditioned people to become more partisan and narrow-minded.
"Whether we call ourselves andhbhakts or wear any other political label, we've all been conditioned to become more partisan and more narrow-minded," she said.
Calls for information reform
Concluding her post, Angmo wrote that "Forget educational reform. Reform the media first. A nation that is fed propaganda every day cannot be educated. It can only be conditioned," she said in her X post.