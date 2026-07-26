'I Accept It With Humility And A Deep Sense Of Duty': Union Minister Pralhad Joshi Officially Takes Charge As Education Minister; First Visuals Out

New Delhi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi officially took charge as the Union Education Minister on Sunday after being assigned the additional charge of the Ministry following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Ministry of Education shared photographs of Joshi assuming office, confirming that he has formally taken charge of the portfolio.

STORY | Prahlad Joshi takes charge as education minister



Newly appointed Union education minister Prahlad Joshi has taken charge, officials said on Sunday.



READ: https://t.co/a4Fe7Wtara https://t.co/Ohh0mf8UY7 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2026

Joshi, who currently serves as the Union Cabinet Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Minister for New and Renewable Energy, has now been entrusted with overseeing the Education Ministry, which is responsible for school education, higher education, national entrance examinations, and premier educational institutions across the country.

Sharing a post on X after assuming charge, Joshi said, "Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education." He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility and said he accepted the role "with humility and a deep sense of duty."

Today, I assumed charge as the Union Minister for Education.



I am grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for placing his faith in me and entrusting me with this responsibility. I accept it with humility and a deep sense of duty.



ಇಂದು ಭಾರತ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ… pic.twitter.com/Ge2ulvf3L8 — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 26, 2026

While speaking to the media on Saturday, Joshi said he accepted the responsibility with "a sense of duty and humility" and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the portfolio.

VIDEO | Delhi: Pralhad Joshi takes charge as the Union Education Minister.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/K5YHIOEGwe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2026

"I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility. I am thankful to the Prime Minister. In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, many historic achievements have been made. In the last four to five years, Dharmendra Pradhan also implemented the National Education Policy, and several important initiatives were undertaken. The country has made significant progress in the new education system. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, I will work to the best of my ability and fulfil my responsibilities with dedication," Joshi said.

VIDEO | Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) leaves after taking charge as the Union Education Minister. Inside visuals from Kartavya Bhawan.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/NPS8gknUmH — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2026

#WATCH | Delhi | On being given the additional charge of the Education Ministry, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi says, "...I accept this responsibility with a sense of duty and humility. I am thankful to the Prime Minister. In the last 12 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's… pic.twitter.com/N4GtOln9ws — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji has had an illustrious political career spanning decades. His commitment to the development of the Nation will always be remembered.



His tenure witnessed the successful implementation of NEP 2020 along with over 100 big and small reforms in the field of… — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) July 25, 2026

After being given the additional charge of the Education Ministry, Joshi took to X to pay tribute to former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, lauding his contributions to the education sector and his role in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"Shri @dpradhanbjp Ji has had an illustrious political career spanning decades. His commitment to the development of the Nation will always be remembered. His tenure witnessed the successful implementation of NEP 2020 along with over 100 big and small reforms in the field of education. Placing larger interest above everything else, Shri Pradhan Ji's decision to step down does not in anyway stop him from contributing to the Nation's development. Our paths will cross again in the line of development of the Nation," Joshi wrote.