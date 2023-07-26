 Red Alert In Goa For Incessant Rains, Oppn Demands School Holidays
As the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for incessant rains in Goa until Friday, the opposition in the state have demanded closure of school during the period.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao also urged the state government to declare holidays for the schools. | Representative image

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward MLA Vijai Sardesai raised the issue in the Assembly.

“Red alert has been sounded till Friday by India Meteorological Department, government should give holiday to students. This is a serious matter. Till Friday, holidays should be given as it has become risky to travel during the incessant rain,” Sardesai said.

Alemao also urged the state government to declare holidays for the schools.

In response, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that he has instructed the Director of Education to take stock of the situation.

“We will decide on this by evening,” he said.

On July 6, schools were kept shut for a day as heavy rainfall disrupted normal life with incidents of trees falling and waterlogging reported at many places.

Many roads have been submerged in various parts of Goa and uprooting of trees have been reported since the past many days due to incessant rain.

