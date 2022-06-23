Read what Ukraine President Zelenskyy had to say to University students in Canada

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy | Photo: Twitter Image

President of the Eastern European country of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressed students in Canadian Universities virtually on Wednesday as the war-torn nation continues to be embroiled in a war with Putin-led Russia.

While addressing the students, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is committed to maintaining democracy in the country. “We have already surprised the world,” said Zelenskyy, who spoke through a translator. "We've come together to do the impossible and we shall prevail against all the odds for the free and democratic future."

“I wanted to share my energy, my strength, my experience, my openness,” Zelenskyy told the audience of students and scholars across Canada.

"We are in need of weapons, financial support, humanitarian support, and we require permanent 24/7pressure of sanctions," he said. "No matter how many times I repeat this, it will never be one too many while the war is going on."

While highlighting the importance of the internet being an ally in the war, Zelenskyy added, “Information can sometimes give a bigger blow than some types of weapons, and our task is to not let the information ... run out, just like real shells and bullets shouldn’t run out at the front.”

Zelenskyy, who went on to discuss how Canadian university students can help Ukraine in its fight for survival against Russian forces, urged Ukrainian students in Canadian universities to help bring expertise back to their homeland of Ukraine.

Students from institutions such as University of Calgary, University of Saskatchewan, Université de Montréal, University of Prince Edward Island, University of Alberta, University of Manitoba, etc, tuned in to watch and interact with President Zelenskyy, while pupils from across Ontario, including at Western University, Queen's University, the University of Waterloo,and Wilfrid Laurier University also joined in, according to CBC.

