Re-NEET UG 2026: OMR Answer Sheets And Recorded Responses Challenge Window Ends Today At 11 AM; Candidates Can Report Discrepancies At neet.nta.nic.in

Re-NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for Re-NEET UG 2026 scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses today, July 15, at 11:00 AM. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination held on June 21 can verify their recorded responses and report any discrepancies before the deadline.

Candidates can log in to the official NEET UG portal using their application number, password, and OTP-based two-factor authentication to access their scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses. The NTA has also emailed a scanned copy of each candidate's OMR sheet to their registered email address.

If candidates find any mismatch between the answers marked on their original OMR sheet and the responses captured by the scanning system, they can submit a challenge by paying a processing fee of ₹200 per response. The amount will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid.

Direct link to read the official notification

Direct link to download scanned OMR sheet

In a public notice issued on July 13, the NTA clarified that this facility is only for challenging discrepancies in the recorded responses or errors in the data captured from the OMR sheets. The agency further stated that the answer key challenge process has already concluded, and no further objections to the provisional answer key will be accepted.

Candidates are advised to complete the verification and submit any objections well before the 11:00 AM deadline today, as no requests will be entertained after the challenge window closes..

Re-NEET UG 2026: Important Dates

NEET UG 2026 re-exam: June 21, 2026

OMR answer sheets and recorded responses released: July 13, 2026

Last date to challenge recorded responses: Today, July 15, 2026, till 11:00 AM

Challenge fee: ₹200 per response (refundable if the claim is found to be valid)

Re-NEET UG 2026: How to Download OMR Answer Sheet & Recorded Responses

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 OMR Answer Sheet/Recorded Response link.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Complete the OTP-based two-factor authentication.

Step 5: View and download the scanned OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

Re-NEET UG 2026: How to Challenge Recorded Responses

Step 1: Log in to the NEET UG portal.

Step 2: Complete the OTP verification.

Step 3: Click on "View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses."

Step 4: Compare the scanned OMR sheet with the recorded responses.

Step 5: Select the question(s) where you find a discrepancy.

Step 6: Pay ₹200 per response via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Step 7: Submit the challenge and download the acknowledgement receipt.

Re-NEET UG 2026: Key Instructions for Candidates

Carefully review the scanned OMR sheet before raising any objection.

Only fully darkened single circles marked using a blue or black ballpoint pen will be treated as valid responses.

Multiple markings, overwriting, or stray marks may result in invalid responses or negative marking.

Responses cannot be changed after marking the OMR sheet.

Challenges based on manipulated or tampered OMR images may lead to debarment and legal action.

The NTA has advised candidates to submit their objections, if any, before the challenge window closes at 11:00 AM today.