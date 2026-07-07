NEET UG 2027 To Be Held As Computer-Based Test Across 1,000 Centres Over 5-6 Days; Major NTA Revamp Planned: Reports

NEET UG 2027: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET UG) is likely to undergo significant changes from 2027, with the exam expected to be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) over five to six days across nearly 1,000 examination centres in around 500 cities, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Proposed CBT format

The Indian Express report states that around 5 lakh candidates will be accommodated each day, with the majority of examination centres proposed to be government institutions, including Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas. Some reputed private institutions may also be designated as test centres.

The proposed changes come after the NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy, which led to the cancellation of the original May 3 examination and a fresh test being conducted on June 21. The incident triggered nationwide protests and a CBI investigation.

NTA restructuring plan

According to The Indian Express report, the Ministry of Education is also preparing a comprehensive overhaul of the National Testing Agency (NTA), covering its organisational structure, technology, infrastructure, and examination processes.

"We are going to change the entire organisation of the NTA, from top to bottom," sources told The Indian Express, adding that the revamp is expected to be completed before October. There are around 150 posts sanctioned in the NTA, as per the report.

Changes based on committee recommendations

The Indian Express report notes that these reforms are based on recommendations from the seven-member committee headed by former ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan, which the Centre constituted in 2024 following an earlier NEET paper leak.

Earlier this year, while announcing the NEET UG retest, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had stated that NEET UG would transition from the traditional pen-and-paper format to a computer-based examination from 2027, in line with the committee's recommendations.

Exam operations under proposed plan

As per the proposed plan, each examination centre is expected to accommodate approximately 500 candidates per day. A detailed notification specifying examination shifts, test cities, and other operational details is likely to be released after the NTA restructuring is completed, The Indian Express reported.

The report further states that officials from the Ministry of Education and the NTA recently briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on measures being taken to strengthen the country's entrance examination system.

Paper leak investigation continues

Addressing concerns over the ongoing investigation into the latest NEET paper leak, sources told The Indian Express that “As far as criminal action is concerned, investigations are going on and no one will be spared if he or she has committed the crime.”