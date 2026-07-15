Re-NEET UG 2026: NTA Releases Scanned OMR Answer Sheets And Recorded Responses; Challenge Window Closes Today At 11 AM

Re-NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses for candidates who appeared in the NEET UG 2026 re-examination held on June 21. Candidates can now verify whether the responses captured by the scanning system match the answers marked on their original OMR sheets and raise objections, if any.

The facility is available on the official NEET UG portal, and the last date to challenge discrepancies in the recorded responses is today, July 15, 2026, till 11:00 AM. Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of ₹200 per response, which will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid.

In a public notice issued on July 13, the NTA clarified that this window is only for challenging discrepancies in the recorded responses or errors in the data captured from the OMR sheets. The agency added that the answer key challenge process has already concluded, and no further objections to the provisional answer key will be accepted.

Candidates can access their scanned OMR answer sheets and recorded responses by logging in to the official NEET UG website using their application number and password, followed by OTP-based two-factor authentication. A scanned copy of each candidate's OMR answer sheet has also been sent to their registered email address.

Re-NEET UG 2026: Important Dates

NEET UG 2026 re-exam: June 21, 2026

OMR answer sheets and recorded responses released: July 13, 2026

Last date to challenge recorded responses: Today, July 15, 2026, till 11:00 AM

Challenge fee: ₹200 per response (refundable if the claim is found to be valid)

Re-NEET UG 2026: How to Download OMR Answer Sheet & Recorded Responses

Step 1: Visit the official NEET UG website.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2026 OMR Answer Sheet/Recorded Response link.

Step 3: Log in using your Application Number and Password.

Step 4: Complete the OTP-based two-factor authentication.

Step 5: View and download the scanned OMR answer sheet and recorded responses.

Step 6: Save a copy for future reference.

Re-NEET UG 2026: How to Challenge Recorded Responses

Log in to the NEET UG portal.

Complete the OTP verification.

Click on "View/Challenge OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses."

Compare the scanned OMR sheet with the recorded responses.

Select the question(s) where you find a discrepancy.

Pay ₹200 per response via debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

Submit the challenge and download the acknowledgement receipt.

Re-NEET UG 2026: Key Instructions for Candidates

Carefully review the scanned OMR sheet before raising any objection.

Only fully darkened single circles marked using a blue or black ballpoint pen will be treated as valid responses.

Multiple markings, overwriting, or stray marks may result in invalid responses or negative marking.

Responses cannot be changed after marking the OMR sheet.

Challenges based on manipulated or tampered OMR images may lead to debarment and legal action.

The NTA has advised candidates to submit their objections, if any, before the challenge window closes at 11:00 AM today.