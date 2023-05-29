RBSE Class 10 Result 2023: Board exam to be announced in June; check details

Rajasthan Board Result 2023 | Representative image

RBSE Results 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will announce the RBSE Class 10 results for 2023 in the first week of June. The board took to Twitter via its official handle to tweet about the result updates. Students can check the Class 10 results via the official website at website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To view their results once they are declared, students must type in the roll number present on their hall ticket into the result portal.

Rajasthan Board exams were held this year from March 16 to April 13, 2023. Almost 9 lakh students took the RBSE 10th examinations. Once the results are announced, the students must check their name, roll number, subject-wise scores, overall percentage. The RBSE will alo rlease the overall performance of the state and other important statistics.

Students must also check all updates uploaded on the RBSE official website in the days leading upto the result.

