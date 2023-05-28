Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: Class 10th result to be out soon at mahresult.nic.in.

Maharashtra SSC Class 10 result 2023 | Representative Image

MSBSHSE Results 2023: The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release SSC or Class 10 final exam results soon at the official board websites - mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

The board has not confirmed the official date and the time of results so far, however, media reports state that students can anticipate their SSC board results in first week of June.

Once released, the results can be accessed by typing in the board exam seat number and the mother's first name from admission cards or application forms.

This year, the board did not distribute question papers ten minutes prior to the exams, a practise which was followed through the previous years. To prevent cheating and malpractise, the students were given ten minutes extra at the end of the writing time, hence the paper was held from 11 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

To check the MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board Class 10 SSC results 2023:

Visit the official Maharashtra Board websites at mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in On the homepage, click on Maharashtra HSC Result 2023 once the link is live. In the newly opened tab enter the required details like roll number, date of birth. Click on submit and your Maharashtra Board Result 2023 will appear on your screen. Save and download your result. Take a printout for future reference.

The Maharashtra board has already released the HSC Class 12 results on May 25, 2023. This year's Class 12 HSC pass percentage was recorded at 91.25% and the girls outshone boys again with a pass percentage of 95.35% compared to the 93.29% scored by boys. Konkan Division scored highest marks following last year's trend, Mumbai Division remained lowest again