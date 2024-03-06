RBSE Class 10 Board Exams Begin Tomorrow: English Paper First, Check Schedule and Guidelines

FP Photo/ Representative Image

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is all set to start the Class 10 board exams for the year 2024 starting from tomorrow, March 7, 2024. The first paper scheduled is English, and students are reminded to be at their examination centers at least 30 minutes before the exam begins.

Dates and Schedule:

The RBSE Class 10 board exams will run from March 7 to March 30, 2024.

Exams are slated to be held between 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

Following the English exam, students will sit for their Hindi paper on March 12, 2024.

Guidelines for Exam Day:

Students are urged to double-check their exam dates to avoid any confusion.

Roll numbers must only be entered in the designated spaces on answer sheets.

Borrowing of instruments or geometry boxes is strictly prohibited in the examination hall.

Upon finishing their answers, students should clearly mark "finished" or "Samapt" and cross any remaining blank pages with a single line.

Students with special needs will be granted an extra hour to complete their exams.

No electronic devices or gadgets such as phones or calculators are allowed inside the examination hall.

For further queries or clarifications, students are advised to reach out to their respective schools or visit the official RBSE website.

