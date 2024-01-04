RBSE Announces Class 10 and 12 Exam Dates for 2024 | File

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is anticipated to release the Class 10 and 12 date sheet for the year 2024 soon. Students can access and download the RBSE 10th and 12th date sheet 2024 from the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the board's announcement, the RBSE Class 10 and 12 theory exams are scheduled to take place from February 15 to April 10, 2024. The exams will be conducted across all 50 districts of the state. Practical exams for RBSE 10th and 12th are set to commence in the last week of January 2024.

In an official statement, RBSE emphasized the need for students to stay focused on their exams, indicating that the board exams for Class 10 and 12 could be conducted soon.

Here are the steps to check the RBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet:

Visit the official website rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the Class 10 and 12 RBSE Time Table 2024 link on the homepage.

Choose the "RBSE 10th or 12th Time Table 2024 PDF Download" link.

The RBSE Board Exam 2024 Datesheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Check and download the PDF.

Take a printout for future reference.

With over 20 lakh students registered for RBSE 10th and 12th exams in 2024, including 9 lakh for Class 12 and 13 lakh for Class 10, and approximately 4,000 candidates for the entrance and senior Upadhyay examinations, the board is gearing up for a significant examination season.