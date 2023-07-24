RBI Releases Grade B Phase II Admit Card; Check Details Here | Representative pic

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has recently issued the admit card for Grade B (General) for the Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who are appearing for this examination can download their hall tickets using their credentials by going to the official website - opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Phase II admin card 2023 downloading window opens from July 24 to 30, 2023.

Steps to download RBI Admit Card 2023:

1. Go to the official website of the Reserve Bank of India at www.opportunities.rbi.org.in.

2: Click on the current vacancies on the homepage, then go to call letters.

3: Then, click on the link that reads “Admission Letters, other guidelines and information handouts for Phase-II examination for Direct Recruitment for the post of Officer in Grade ‘B’ (General) – Panel Year 2023”.

4. Login using your credentials and submit.

5. Your admit card will be displayed, check and download the admit card.

6. Take a hard copy of the call letters for future reference.

The exam is scheduled in two shifts – morning and afternoon. Candidates will have the option to choose questions in Hindi or English as all the papers (except English) will be set bilingually.

Importantly, the option of language is to be chosen at the beginning of the test. However, you will be able to switch/toggle between the two languages, after choosing the option for the language, as required.

For the candidates who are shortlisted based on the results of the Phase-I examination, the RBI Grade B Phase II exam is slated to be held on July 30

Read Also RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result OUT At rbi.org.in; Download From This Link

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)