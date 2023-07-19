RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 Result OUT At rbi.org.in; Download From This Link

RBI Grade B 2023 Phase 1 | Image Credit: GettyImages

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the RBI Grade B Phase 1 result 2023. Those candidates who appeared for the RBI Grade B exam 2023 can check the Phase 1 result through the official website at rbi.org.in.

The RBI Grade B result for general posts had been announced online on July 18, 2023. Candidates can download the pdf provided by RBI on its official site and check their Roll no after downloading it.

Candidates who have qualified the Phase 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the Phase 2 exam RBI grade B. As per the Reserve Bank of India, the Phase 1 scorecard and cut-off marks will be released within 15 days on its website.

Direct Link To Download the RBI Grade B Phase I Result 2023

Candidates will be able to download and view their roll numbers in RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2023 pdf.

The RBI Grade B Phase 1 exam 2023 was conducted from July 9 to July 13, in different centers across the country.

Date For RBI Phase 2 Exam

The RBI Grade B Phase 2 exam will be held on July 30 for (General) and on August 19 for the Department of Statistics and Information Management (DSIM) followed by the Department of Economic Policy and Research (DEPR) on September 2.

Steps to check RBI Grade B Phase 1 Result 2023:

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Choose the result link for the position you have applied for.

The RBI Grade B result PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Check for your roll number in the result pdf.

Save the PDF for future use.

