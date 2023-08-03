RBI Grade B Phase I Exam 2023: Scorecard Out At rbi.org.in; Direct Link Here

RBI Grade B 2023 exam | Image Credit: GettyImages

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now released the results and the cut-off for the Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023 on August 2. Candidates who took the Grade B Phase I exam can download their scorecards from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The RBI had earlier released the merit list of Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023. The merit list is available for download at the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in for all those who took the Grade B (General) Phase I test in 2023.

The central Bank conducted the first phase exam on July 16 at various exam centres.

RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam (DR-General) was held on 9th and 13th July 2023

Meanwhile the RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam (DEPR/DSIM) was conducted on 16th July 2023

Candidates whose number is mentioned in the first phase list can appear for the second phase exam scheduled for August 19, 2023 & September 02, 2023.

Direct link to check the RBI marks sheet and cutoff

check cut-off marks below for RBI Grade B Phase 1 Exam (DR-General)

RBI Grade B Phase I cut-off Marks | RBI

Read Also RBI Releases Merit List for Grade B Phase I Exam 2023 At opportunities.rbi.org.in

Steps to download RBI Phase I cutoff and marks sheet 2023 released:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the “Results”.

Next, click on the ‘RBI Grade B Phase I Mark sheet’ link.

Log in using your roll number and date of birth (DoB).

Check and download the result.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)