Rau's IAS Tragedy: X User Tears Apart Drishti IAS's Response With Mistakes & Biases

A day after Vikas Divyakirti, founder and MD of Drishti IAS coaching centre, broke his silence over the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants, a X user has mocked the institute's statement, pointing out errors and grammatical mistakes.

The X user, @VivekGa54515036, shared a screenshot of the statement with corrections marked in red, ridiculing the institute's "bad intro" and "weak flow". The user also deducted marks and gave the statement a score of -13 out of 15, suggesting that the institute's writing skills are not only poor but also insensitive.

The post is captioned as "Mistake found in copy checking of Drishti IAS. Tried to write point wise answer. But the dictionary has been connected with wrong method. Which does not seem to be scoring. Though flow is weak. And priority points have been ignored. Keep trying."

दृष्टि आईएएस की कापी जांच में पाई गई ग़लती

प्वाइंट वाइज उत्तर लिखने का प्रयास किया गया हैं lपर शब्दकोश का ग़लत व्यवहार के साथ कनेक्ट किया गया है।जो अंकदायी प्रतीत नहीं होता हैं lहालंकि प्रवाह कमजोर हैं l और प्राथमिकता वाले बिंदुओं को नजरअंदाज किया गया हैं l प्रयास जारी रखे l pic.twitter.com/ukvmCEwWUy — UPSC के लुटेरे हैं सब दिल्ली में (@VivekGa54515036) July 31, 2024

The statement, issued in Hindi, aimed to express condolences to the families of the deceased students, but the X user highlighted several pointers with double meanings in the statement, including:

- "Sarkar ko bhi toh kush karna hain" which translates to "We also need to impress the government", implying that the institute is more concerned about maintaining a good image with the authorities than taking genuine responsibility.

- "Kyuki hamreh fees jada hain" which means "Because our fees is high", suggesting that the institute is prioritizing its financial interests over the well-being of its students.

Earlier Divyakirti in an interview with ANI had also claimed that he was being targeted as a "scapegoat" in the wake of the tragedy. “I am being targeted because everyone wants a scapegoat in such cases. It makes things easier for the administration, and even society feels they have found someone to blame. The students are understandably upset and asking why I did not stand by them.”

So far, the MCD has sealed the basement of Drishti IAS among other institutes. Divyakirti defended his institute, noting, “We submitted the complete layout structure of the basement to the MCD, DDA, and fire department for NOC, and there were no rejections. Despite this, the tragedy suggests there was carelessness.”