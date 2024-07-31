 "I Am Getting Targeted": Vikas Divyakirti Claims He's Being Made Scapegoat In Coaching Centre Tragedy
When questioned about why he is being singled out in the coaching centre tragedy, Mr Divyakirti said that everyone wants a scapegoat as it makes things easier for the administration.

Updated: Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 08:38 AM IST
article-image
Wikipedia

Vikas Divyakirti, owner of Drishti IAS coaching institute, alleges he's being targeted as a scapegoat in the wake of the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS Study Circle.

In an interview with ANI, Divyakirti stated “I am getting targeted because in such cases, everyone wants a scapegoat. It makes things easier for the administration, they think they are safe, let that one person suffer, and even the society feels that they have got the accused.”

Divyakirti acknowledged the responsibility of coaching institutes in ensuring safety measures and expressed his commitment to fulfilling his responsibility. He assured that his institute would only operate in approved buildings and comply with Delhi's regulations.

Earlier, Divyakirti issued a statement on social media, expressing condolences for the families of the deceased students - Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalvin. He prayed for strength for the families to bear the irreparable loss.

Read Also
'We Regret That We Are Late...' Vikas Divyakirti Breaks Silence On Rau IAS Tragedy
article-image

The incident has led to a crackdown on coaching institutions in Delhi, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealing the basement of Divyakirti's institute. Investigations into the tragedy are ongoing

