Vikas Divyakirti, owner of Drishti IAS coaching institute, alleges he's being targeted as a scapegoat in the wake of the tragic deaths of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS Study Circle.

In an interview with ANI, Divyakirti stated “I am getting targeted because in such cases, everyone wants a scapegoat. It makes things easier for the administration, they think they are safe, let that one person suffer, and even the society feels that they have got the accused.”

Divyakirti acknowledged the responsibility of coaching institutes in ensuring safety measures and expressed his commitment to fulfilling his responsibility. He assured that his institute would only operate in approved buildings and comply with Delhi's regulations.

Earlier, Divyakirti issued a statement on social media, expressing condolences for the families of the deceased students - Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nivin Dalvin. He prayed for strength for the families to bear the irreparable loss.

The incident has led to a crackdown on coaching institutions in Delhi, with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealing the basement of Divyakirti's institute. Investigations into the tragedy are ongoing