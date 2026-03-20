Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University To Hold First Convocation On March 21 With Vice President C P Radhakrishnan As Chief Guest

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan | X - @PIB_India

Mumbai: The first convocation ceremony of Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University will be held on March 21, 2026, at the Durbar Hall of Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, with Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan attending as the chief guest.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The ceremony marks a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s skill development sector. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar will also attend.

Skill Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said the university has emerged as a leading institution offering industry-oriented and employment-focused education. He highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized skill development as a key driver of India’s growth.

University Background

Established in July 2022, the university focuses on creating a skilled workforce through programmes in engineering, management, design, and international employment-oriented training. It operates centres in Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur, with a major campus under development in Panvel.

The university collaborates with companies such as Microsoft, Persistent Systems, and Kirloskar Group to align courses with industry needs. Its Bachelor of Design programme is conducted with Rubika, a European design institute.

A key highlight of the event will be a skill exhibition featuring 12 stalls from organisations including Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, and Swades Foundation, founded by Ronnie Screwvala, along with the Rural Development Trust.

Named after noted science communicator Jayant Sahasrabuddhe, the exhibition will also showcase success stories from the Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Women Startup Scheme.

Additionally, under the “Code Without Barriers” initiative with Microsoft India, around 10,000 women students and teachers have been trained in AI and generative AI skills.

Degrees will be awarded during the ceremony, and outstanding industrial institutions from tribal and rural areas will be felicitated. Officials said the convocation reflects the state’s commitment to equipping youth with modern skills and enhancing employment opportunities in India and abroad.

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