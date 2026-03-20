Premium Petrol Hike Hits Mumbai, Prices Rise by Over ₹2 Per Litre Amid Global Crude Surge |

Mumbai motorists are now paying more for premium petrol, with prices increased by over ₹2 per litre. The hike impacts variants such as Speed, Power and XP95, commonly used in high performance vehicles. While regular petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged, the move signals rising pressure from global oil markets.

Mumbai Among Costliest Fuel Markets

Mumbai continues to rank among the more expensive cities for fuel. Petrol in the city stands at ₹103.54 per litre, while diesel is priced at ₹90.03. The added cost of premium petrol further widens the gap for those opting for upgraded fuel.

How Mumbai Compares with Other Cities

A comparison across major Indian cities highlights the price variation driven largely by local taxes and transport costs.

In New Delhi, petrol is priced at ₹94.77 and diesel at ₹87.67, making it significantly cheaper than Mumbai. Lucknow shows similar rates, with petrol at ₹94.69 and diesel at ₹87.81.

Among southern cities, Bengaluru reports petrol at ₹102.96 and diesel at ₹90.99, while Chennai has petrol at ₹100.84 and diesel at ₹82.39, offering comparatively lower diesel prices.

Eastern cities show mixed trends. Kolkata has petrol at ₹105.45 and diesel at ₹92.02, slightly higher than Mumbai in petrol costs. Patna also remains on the higher side, with petrol at ₹105.23 and diesel at ₹91.49.

Hyderabad records some of the highest fuel prices, with petrol at ₹107.46 and diesel at ₹95.70, placing it above Mumbai.

Global Factors Behind the Hike

The increase in premium petrol prices follows a sharp surge in global crude oil rates, driven by geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The cost of the Indian crude basket has more than doubled in recent weeks, pushing up import bills and putting pressure on oil companies.

What It Means for Commuters

For Mumbai’s motorists, especially those using premium fuel, the hike adds to already high commuting costs. With global oil prices remaining volatile, the comparison with other cities highlights how Mumbai continues to be among the costlier markets, and further revisions may not be ruled out.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/