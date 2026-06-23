Ranchi Student Avni Kejriwal Scores Perfect 500/500 In CBSE Class XII After Re-Evaluation, Becomes India Topper | X @ANI

Ranchi: Avni Kejriwal from Ranchi has secured a perfect 500 out of 500 marks in the CBSE Class XII examination following the board’s re-evaluation process, making her an India topper.

Initial Result Was 94%

When the CBSE Class XII results were initially declared on May 13, Avni, a Commerce stream student at the Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, was awarded 94 per cent marks. Although the score looked impressive on her marksheet, she was sure that her examination performance deserved a higher score. She applied for mark verification and re-evaluation under the board’s post-result review mechanism.

The CBSE recently released the results of the verification and re-evaluation process. Following a detailed reassessment of her answer books, Avni’s score rose dramatically, reaching a flawless 100 per cent. With no marks deducted in any subject, she secured a perfect 500 out of 500, placing her among the highest achievers in the country.

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Score Jumps to Flawless 100%

The re-evaluation process was conducted in two stages. Students were first allowed to obtain scanned copies of their answer sheets before applying for verification of marks and re-evaluation. The revised system was introduced amid concerns raised over the board’s digital evaluation process.

Talking to ANI, Avni said, "Everyone is very happy right now. We weren't expecting 500 marks, but everyone is very happy. I had 19 marks deducted in English, which I wasn't expecting. English is my favourite subject and was my strongest one. That's why I applied for re-evaluation. There were also 5 marks deducted in Business Studies. I had already obtained 100/100 in three subjects. Now my score has increased by 24 marks."