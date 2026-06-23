Maharashtra Govt Extends Polytechnic CAP Admission Deadline To July 2 Amid Document Delays | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has extended the deadline for submitting applications for admission to first-year Diploma Engineering (Polytechnic) courses through the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) to July 2, 2026.

Reason for Extension

The last date for application submission was originally scheduled for June 22. However, in view of the growing response from students and delays in obtaining essential documents and certificates required for the admission process, the state government decided to grant additional time to applicants.

According to the officials, a total of 1,45,708 candidates had registered for the admission process by the original deadline. Of these, 1,15,053 students had completed the fee payment and submitted their applications for verification and approval.

Minister's Statement

Minister of higher and technical education, Chandrakant Patil said the extension was aimed at ensuring that students facing difficulties in securing necessary certificates do not miss the opportunity to apply. He added that the move would allow a larger number of eligible candidates to participate in the admission process and complete the required formalities without undue pressure.

“The response to the Polytechnic admissions process has been encouraging. Considering the requests received from students and the delays in obtaining various certificates, we have decided to extend the application deadline until July 2,” Patil said.

DTE Oversight

Polytechnic diploma courses continue to attract a large number of students across Maharashtra as they offer technical education and skill-based training in various engineering disciplines. The courses are considered an important pathway for students seeking careers in engineering and technology, as well as for those planning to pursue higher technical education in the future.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, oversees the admission process through the CAP system, which ensures transparent and merit-based admissions across government, aided and private Polytechnic institutes in the state.

Students seeking admission have been asked to visit the official DTE Maharashtra website for the detailed admission schedule, eligibility criteria, document requirements and other important instructions related to the application process.