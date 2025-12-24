 Rajasthan's Sriganganagar Schools Warned Against Forcing Students To Dress As Santa Claus
Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar education department has warned private schools against forcing students to dress as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations. The order allows participation only with parental and student consent. It also urged schools to respect local traditions, noting December 25 is observed as Veer Bal Diwas, emphasizing sensitivity and no coercion in festive activities.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:08 AM IST
Rajasthan's Sriganganagar Schools Warned Against Forcing Students To Dress As Santa Claus | CanvAI (Representative Image)

Jaipur: The education department in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district has warned private schools against compelling students to dress as Santa Claus during Christmas celebrations.

An order issued on December 22 by additional district education officer Ashok Wadhwa said that action will be taken if any complaint in this regard is filed. Wadhwa said schools must not put unnecessary pressure on students or parents to participate in such activities.

"Action will be taken under rules if any school is found forcing students," the order stated.

Wadhwa said there is no objection if activities related to Christmas are organised with the consent of parents and children. However, if students are compelled or parents are pressurised, the school management concerned will be held responsible.

article-image

He said December 25 is also observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of the Sahibzadas, and schools should maintain sensitivity and balance in their programmes without any coercion.

The order mentioned a representation by the Bharat-Tibet Sahyog Manch to the district education authorities, alleging that some schools have been compelling children to dress up as Santa Claus in recent years, causing resentment among parents.

The organisation said Sriganganagar is predominantly a Hindu-Sikh majority area and no particular tradition should be imposed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

