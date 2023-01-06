e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: Till when will schools in Jaipur remain closed due to cold weather? Read details here

Rajasthan: Till when will schools in Jaipur remain closed due to cold weather? Read details here

Due to a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended.

PTIUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 01:20 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Follow us on

Jaipur: In the wake of extreme cold conditions in the city, the District Collector of Jaipur issued the order to extend winter vacations in government and private schools till Saturday. Earlier, winter vacations were declared in the city from December 25 to January 5.

Due to a possible cold wave and a drastic dip in temperature in the coming days, the holidays have been extended.

School holidays have been extended till January 7, Saturday and they will now reopen on January 9. According to a circular released by the Office of the District Collector, the timings of teachers and scheduled examinations will remain the same. Strict action as per the rules will be taken against the schools if found violating the orders.

Read Also
Cold wave: No schools for students up to class 8 till Sunday in Khandwa
article-image

According to the Meteorological Department, dense and very dense fog is predicted in some areas of Rajasthan over the next 24 hours. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions is also expected in a few regions of the state, as per the MET Department.

Severe fog continued to prevail in Northern Rajasthan's Sikar resulting in reduced visibility.

IMD reported a minimum temperature of 5.1 degree celsius in many areas of the state. Churu and Sikar recorded the lowest temperature in the country over the plain regions with minus 1.5 degrees Celsius.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Outflow of 28-30 billion dollars with Indians studying abroad as UGC pushes for foreign universities...

Outflow of 28-30 billion dollars with Indians studying abroad as UGC pushes for foreign universities...

In line with Centre's Vidyanjali Yojana, Southern Command of Indian Army to partner with 75 schools

In line with Centre's Vidyanjali Yojana, Southern Command of Indian Army to partner with 75 schools

Rajasthan: Till when will schools in Jaipur remain closed due to cold weather? Read details here

Rajasthan: Till when will schools in Jaipur remain closed due to cold weather? Read details here

New academic year in Maharashtra must start from August 1: Chandrakant Patil

New academic year in Maharashtra must start from August 1: Chandrakant Patil

Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Textiles introduces guidelines for technical textiles in UG, PG...

Piyush Goyal-led Ministry of Textiles introduces guidelines for technical textiles in UG, PG...