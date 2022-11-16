Rajasthan school education department sets a new world record; here's how

Aditi Tank and Pratham Bhalla, who reperesent the World Book of Records, presented a certificate to the school education department for what they achieved. | Twitter/@DrBDKallaINC

New Delhi: Rajasthan's school education department has set a new world record with a mass level drive for a unique feat.

The department's ‘Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badhte Kadam’ application verified 1.35 crore OCR sheets of 50 lakh students from classes 3 to 8 between November 3 and November 7, 2022 with the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The achievement has led to Rajasthan school education department featuring in the World Book of Records, London.

Aditi Tank and Pratham Bhalla, who reperesent the World Book of Records, presented a certificate to the department for what they achieved.

"Certificate of World Book of Records awarded to School Education Department by Ms. Aditi Tank and Mr. Pratham Bhalla, representatives of World Book of Records, London for the program "Steps in Education of Rajasthan" under the efficient leadership of Honorable Shri Ashok ji Gehlot, Chief Minister," said a tweet by state's education minister Bulaki Das Kalla.

Kalla further added that through the RKSMBK portal of the Rajasthan government around 1.35 crore OCRS were uploaded by the teachers of students studying in class 3 to 8 and a world record was created.