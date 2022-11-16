e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan school education department sets a new world record; here's how

Rajasthan school education department sets a new world record; here's how

The achievement has led to Rajasthan school education department featuring in the World Book of Records, London.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
article-image
Aditi Tank and Pratham Bhalla, who reperesent the World Book of Records, presented a certificate to the school education department for what they achieved. | Twitter/@DrBDKallaINC
Follow us on

New Delhi: Rajasthan's school education department has set a new world record with a mass level drive for a unique feat.

The department's ‘Rajasthan Ke Shiksha Main Badhte Kadam’ application verified 1.35 crore OCR sheets of 50 lakh students from classes 3 to 8 between November 3 and November 7, 2022 with the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The achievement has led to Rajasthan school education department featuring in the World Book of Records, London.

Aditi Tank and Pratham Bhalla, who reperesent the World Book of Records, presented a certificate to the department for what they achieved.

"Certificate of World Book of Records awarded to School Education Department by Ms. Aditi Tank and Mr. Pratham Bhalla, representatives of World Book of Records, London for the program "Steps in Education of Rajasthan" under the efficient leadership of Honorable Shri Ashok ji Gehlot, Chief Minister," said a tweet by state's education minister Bulaki Das Kalla.

Read Also
Love saga: Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry same sex student
article-image

Kalla further added that through the RKSMBK portal of the Rajasthan government around 1.35 crore OCRS were uploaded by the teachers of students studying in class 3 to 8 and a world record was created.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan school education department sets a new world record; here's how

Rajasthan school education department sets a new world record; here's how

Kerala VC row: Govt calls for special assembly session from Dec 5

Kerala VC row: Govt calls for special assembly session from Dec 5

Pakistani origin researchers at US university allegedly behind report on 'Muslim genocide' in India

Pakistani origin researchers at US university allegedly behind report on 'Muslim genocide' in India

MBBS bond policy protest: Former Haryana CM says 'BJP-JJP govt commercializing education'

MBBS bond policy protest: Former Haryana CM says 'BJP-JJP govt commercializing education'

Tamil Nadu: Govt announces free breakfast for students

Tamil Nadu: Govt announces free breakfast for students