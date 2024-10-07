Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Over 23,800 Positions; Salary Starting From ₹18,900

Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Recruitment 2024 | File

Today, October 7, the Local Self Government Department in Rajasthan will begin accepting online registrations for the Safai Karamchari recruitment of 2024. Candidates may apply for the recruitment drive via the SSO portal, sso.rajasthan.gov.in, and the department's website, lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in. November 6 is the deadline for applications.

Candidates may update their submissions from November 11 to November 25, 2024, after the application period ends.

23,820 positions will be filled as a result of this recruitment campaign. A lottery will be used to choose the candidates. After that there will be a document verification and medical examination.

In order to be eligible to apply for these positions, applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 40 on January 1, 2025. Applicants must be from Rajasthan. The official notification also states that it is desirable for candidates to at least have a year experience in sanitation or related fields.

Salary

The salary range for this position is between Rs 18,900 to Rs 56,800. According to the 7th Pay Commission at pay matrix-level 1, the starting salary rate for a Safai Karmchari employed by the Rajasthan government is Rs. 18,900/-per month. Following the two-year probationary term, the monthly salary increases to Rs. 56,800.

Application fees

For candidates in the general category, the application cost is ₹600; for those in the reserved and PwD categories, it is ₹400. Corrections are subject to a ₹100 fee.

How to apply?

-Visit lsg.urban.rajasthan.gov.in, the Local Self Government Department of Rajasthan's official website.

-Click the tab for recruitment.

-On the home page, click the Rajasthan Safai Karamchari Bharti 2024 application link.

-To obtain your login credentials, register.

-To access the application form and log into your account, use your login credentials.

-Complete the application.

-Please upload your documents and pay the application cost.

Important dates:

Application process begins: October 7, 2024

Application process ends: November 6, 2024

Application form correction window: November 11 to November 25, 2024