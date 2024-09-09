Rajasthan RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: Document Verification Dates Announced For 5388 Accountant Vacancies

RSMSSB |

RSMSSB Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board's (RSMSSB) recruitment process for 5388 vacancies is currently underway. The positions that are up for grabs are Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant. There are 198 openings for Tehsil Revenue Accountants and 5190 for Junior Accountants out of the total.

As a next step, the document verification process for the above-mentioned hiring campaign will be conducted on the following dates:

September 11, 2024

September 12, 2024

September 17, 2024

September 18, 2024

Time: The document verification will be conducted in two different shifts. The first one will begin at 9:00 am, and the second one will begin at 2:30 pm.

Location: On the specified day and time, candidates must report to D-Block, Ground Floor, Finance Bhawan, Janpath, Jaipur, for their document verification procedure.

The work of document verification of the listed candidates will be done in a phased manner by the Directorate, Treasury and Accounts Department.

What Next?

About twice (200%) of the candidates who applied for the Junior Accountant and Tehsil Revenue Accountant Recruitment Examination 2023 held by the Staff Selection Board, Jaipur on June 27, 2024, were selected for an eligibility check based on their preference for the category-specific advertised positions.

After checking the eligibility, the candidates found eligible will be selected according to the category wise advertised posts on the basis of preference.

Documents Needed

Detailed Application and Scrutiny Form

Self-attested photocopy of required documents

2 passport-size photographs

Original documents

Aadhar Card

PAN Card

"Apart from this order, no separate opportunity will be provided to the candidates for eligibility check and document verification. Therefore, if you do not appear for the eligibility test on the above-mentioned date and place, the provisional selection will be cancelled," read the official notification.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the application link

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Proceed to complete the application.

Step 5: Upload the necessary files

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Send the application

Step 8: Download and save for later

Applicants should ensure that, before submitting the form, all information has been checked carefully and completely. The uploaded files have to be legitimate and reliable.