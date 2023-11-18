Rajasthan Public Service Commission RAS 2021 Final Results Out At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in | Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the RPSC RAS Final Result 2021 today, on 17 November 2023. The RPSC previously declared the RPSC RAS Mains 2021 result on 30 August 2022, shortlisting 2174 candidates for the RPSC RAS Interview 2021.

Applicants who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results by entering login credentials like roll number and date of birth on the official website, i.e., rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

The interviews for the selected candidates were conducted from 6 November to 17 November 2023.

Candidates who participated in the RPSC RAS Interview 2021 are advised to visit the RPSC website to access the final result of the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination 2021. The final result has been declared on the basis of Mains & interview round.

The RPSC RAS Recruitment Drive 2021 targets the fulfillment of 988 vacant positions for the Rajasthan State & Subordinate Services.

How to check:

Visit the official RPSC website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Locate and click on the 'RPSC RAS 2021 Final Result' link on the homepage.

A newly generated PDF file will display, allowing candidates to verify their roll numbers.

Download the page and retain a hard copy for future reference.

