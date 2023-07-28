Rajasthan PTET Allotment Result 2023 To Be Out Today At ptetggtu.com

Rajasthan PTET Allotment Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Rajasthan PTET 2023 Seat Allotment Result for Round 1 will be announced today, July 27. Candidates who applied for the counselling process of Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Test 2023 can visit the official website of Govind Guru Tribal University Banswara at ptetggtu.com and check PTET Round 1 counselling result.

The Rajasthan PTET exam was conducted on May 21 at 1494 examination centres across 33 districts of the state. Following the exam, on June 22, the PTET Result 2023 was declared, along with the names of the toppers and their respective marks obtained in the written test.

After the results were announced, GGTU conducted counselling registrations from June 25 to July 17, 2023.

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned step-by-step guide to download their PTET seat allotment result 2023 online and a direct link for the same is also provided below for candidates' reference.

Notably, the state provides admission opportunities in around 1500 colleges. The Rajasthan PTET 2023 is a state-level entrance examination that enables aspiring individuals to pursue a career in teaching by offering admissions to 2-year B.Ed. and 4-year Integrated BA.B.Ed/B.Sc.B.Ed programmes.

Steps to check Rajasthan PTET 2023 Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website at ptetggtu.com

On the homepage, check out the link available for PTET Round 1 seat allotment result.

Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number & Date of Birth/Password.

Your PTET first-round seat allocation result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment letter and get its hard copy out for further use.

Candidates will have to report to their allotted institutions between July 29 and August 3, 2023.

