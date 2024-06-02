Rajasthan PTET 2024 Admit Card Released; Exam On June 9

Rajasthan PTET 2024 | Representational Pic

The Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Education Entrance Test (PTET 2024) admit card has been released by Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota. Interested candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, ptetvmou2024.com.

As per the official calendar, Rajasthan PTET 2024 will be held on June 9.

Applicants should carefully review their Rajasthan PTET admit card to make sure there are no typographical or factual errors. The four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd, and two-year BEd programs offered by participating state institutions are admitted through the Rajasthan PTET.

How To Download Rajasthan PTET 2024 Admit Card

Step 1: First of all, visit the official website.

Step 2: Now you will see the option to select the course. Select the course to which you have applied.

Step 3: Now you will see the option of Get Admit Card Check on the right side; you have to click on it.

Step 4: Now enter your general information, like application number and challan number and submit.

Step 5: In the next window, you will see your admit card, which you should save in your mobile computer and print.

Rajasthan PTET 2024 Exam Pattern

Type of Questions : MCQ

Duration : 3 hours

No. of questions : 200

Total marks : 600

No Negative Marking.

The question paper for the Rajasthan PTET 2024 will be set in both Hindi and English. Questions related to mental ability, teaching aptitude, general awareness (GK), and language proficiency (Hindi or English) will be asked in the exam. A total of 200 questions will be asked in the exam, which will total 600 marks.

Each question will be worth 3 marks, but the mark weight of the question in the Teaching Attitude and Aptitude section will be 3, 2, 1, 0. There is no negative marking in the Rajasthan PTET Exam 2024.

Rajasthan PTET 2024 Helpline Number

Office Phone No.: 0744-2471156

Mobile- 6367026526

Email ID: ptet2024@vmou.ac.in