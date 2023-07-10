Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 Registration Process Begins Today At panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 | Representative image

Registration for the Rajasthan pre D El Ed exam, 2023 has been started by the Office of the Coordinator, Education Department. Eligible and interested candidates can register themselves through the official website at panjiyakpredeled.in.

Last Date to Apply

The last date to apply for Rajasthan pre D El Ed exam, 2023 is July 30.

Exam Fee

Rs. 450 for candidates who take one paper,

Rs. 500 for those who appear in both papers

The entrance test is for admission to D El Ed (general) and D El Ed Sanskrit (previously known as BSTC) courses.)

Age Limit

A candidate who is not more than 28 years old as on July 1, 2023 can apply for the exam.

There is no age limit for widows, divorcees and abandon women. For other reserved category candidates, relaxation in the age limit will be applicable as per Rajasthan government rules.

Exam Pattern: There will be four sections in the question paper

Mental Ability

General knowledge of Rajasthan

Teaching Aptitude Sections

All these sections will have fifty questions each for 450 marks in total.

The fourth section is divided into three sub-sections: English, (20 questions, 60 marks) Sanskrit (30 questions, 90 marks) Hindi (30 questions, 90 marks)



Overall, candidates have to answer 200 questions for 600 marks -all questions on mental ability, general knowledge of Rajasthan, teaching aptitude and English and either Hindi, based on which course they want to apply for.

Steps To apply for Rajasthan pre D El Ed 2023, follow these steps:

Go to panjiyakpredeled.in.

Now, go to the apply/login tab.

First register and then activate your account by following the given instructions.

Submit the required information, documents and pay the exam fee.

Submit your filled form and download the confirmation page.