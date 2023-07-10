 Rajasthan: Government College Teachers To Get Training in Prestigious Institutions In Country And Abroad
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan: Government College Teachers To Get Training in Prestigious Institutions In Country And Abroad

Rajasthan: Government College Teachers To Get Training in Prestigious Institutions In Country And Abroad

Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot, has approved the proposal for the 'Teacher Interface for Excellence' (TIE) programme in this regard, it added. Under the programme, Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities in the financial year 2023-24. The guidelines of the program will be issued soon, the release said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Teachers In Government Colleges | Representative image

Jaipur: Teachers in Government-run colleges and polytechnic Institutes in Rajasthan will be trained in prestigious institutions within the country and abroad, an official statement said here on Sunday. Five hundred teachers of such colleges will be trained on new technologies and innovations that could be applied while teaching students.

Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot, has approved the proposal for the 'Teacher Interface for Excellence' (TIE) programme in this regard, it added. Under the programme, Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities in the financial year 2023-24. The guidelines of the program will be issued soon, the release said.

Read Also
Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old JEE Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Kota
article-image

The TIE programme allows teachers to get training in prestigious foreign institutions with a QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking of 1 to 100 and national institutions with a NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking of 1 to 100, it added.

"Teachers will be able to get acquainted and trained with excellent educational policies and programmes. This will encourage quality teaching and research in higher education in the state," the statement said.

 This programme will help improve the quality of education and research in the higher educational institutions of Rajasthan and further strengthen their performance in the grading provided by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), it added. The training programmes under TIE will be held for a period of 1 to 6 months, the government said.

Read Also
Dead Body Found Of Engineering Student in Rajasthan’s Pond
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

MAH MBA Admissions 2023: Bombay HC To Take Decision Tomorrow On Plea By 157 Students

MAH MBA Admissions 2023: Bombay HC To Take Decision Tomorrow On Plea By 157 Students

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 Registration Process Begins Today At panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed Exam 2023 Registration Process Begins Today At panjiyakpredeled.in

Rajasthan: Government College Teachers To Get Training in Prestigious Institutions In Country And...

Rajasthan: Government College Teachers To Get Training in Prestigious Institutions In Country And...

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Last Date To Register Today For B.E, B.Tech Courses

MHT CET 2023 Counselling: Last Date To Register Today For B.E, B.Tech Courses

Schools in Punjab, Haryana To Remain Shut Amid Heavy Rains In North India

Schools in Punjab, Haryana To Remain Shut Amid Heavy Rains In North India