Rajasthan: Government College Teachers To Get Training in Prestigious Institutions In Country And Abroad

Jaipur: Teachers in Government-run colleges and polytechnic Institutes in Rajasthan will be trained in prestigious institutions within the country and abroad, an official statement said here on Sunday. Five hundred teachers of such colleges will be trained on new technologies and innovations that could be applied while teaching students.

Chief Minister (CM) Ashok Gehlot, has approved the proposal for the 'Teacher Interface for Excellence' (TIE) programme in this regard, it added. Under the programme, Rs 23.50 crore will be spent on research and training facilities in the financial year 2023-24. The guidelines of the program will be issued soon, the release said.

The TIE programme allows teachers to get training in prestigious foreign institutions with a QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) ranking of 1 to 100 and national institutions with a NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) ranking of 1 to 100, it added.

"Teachers will be able to get acquainted and trained with excellent educational policies and programmes. This will encourage quality teaching and research in higher education in the state," the statement said.

This programme will help improve the quality of education and research in the higher educational institutions of Rajasthan and further strengthen their performance in the grading provided by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), it added. The training programmes under TIE will be held for a period of 1 to 6 months, the government said.