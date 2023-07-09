 Dead Body Found Of Engineering Student in Rajasthan’s Pond
FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, July 09, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Dead fish lying by the pond | Representational Pic

In a tragic incident in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, police found a 22-year-old engineering student's body in a pond in Jhalawar district on Saturday. As per the media reports the victim's family members has allege murder into the case. However, police are still investigating the matter.

According to Mahaveer Singh Yadav SHO (Jhalawar city), the final year B Tech student’s body was found floating in a pond near Terrace Garden under Jhalawar city police station this morning. A red colored bag belonging to the woman was also recovered from the ground near the pond, he said.

Singh said that the victim was pursuing an engineering degree from Jhalawar engineering college.

article-image

As per the family members, the girl was asleep at her home till midnight on Friday and was found missing on Saturday morning, the SHO said. The police handed over the body to family members after a post-mortem later in the day and lodged a case under section 174 of Cr.P.C. to ascertain the actual reason for death, he said.

The woman’s father works as contractual labour at the Jhalawar government hospital.

(with PTI inputs)

