Rajasthan Police Detain Man On Murder Charge After Teen Girl Killed En Route To Class 8 Exam

Jaipur: The police have detained a man in connection with the murder of a 13-year-old girl who was on her way to appear for her Class 8 board examination in a village in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

On February 21, the minor left her residence around 12.15 p.m. to go to a nearby examination centre. When she did not arrive at the school, the administration informed her family at approximately 1.46 p.m.

A search was initiated, and her body was later found at a short distance from the village.

The issue also rocked Vidhan Sabha on Monday, where the opposition raised a demand to check such heinous crimes in the state.

Superintendent of Police Kavendra Singh Sagar stated that after three days of continuous investigation, technical analysis, and sustained interrogation, the police achieved a breakthrough in the case. CCTV footage collected during the investigation showed the suspect entering the area around the time of the incident and returning later, which raised suspicion.

During questioning, the accused initially gave misleading information regarding his whereabouts. However, after detailed verification and interrogation, he allegedly confessed to strangling the minor.

Police suspect that a sexual assault may also have occurred. However, confirmation in this regard will be subject to the post-mortem and medical examination report.

Further investigation is underway, and additional aspects of the case are being examined.

The Bikaner Police reiterate their commitment to conducting a fair, thorough, and time-bound investigation and ensuring strict legal action against the accused as per law.

Meanwhile, family members and villagers were staging a protest demanding strict action and compensation in the matter, due to which the post-mortem could not be done.

A large number of people are staging a sit-in protest outside Bajju Hospital's mortuary in Bikaner district, as no arrests have been made so far.

Residents have demanded immediate action against those responsible and insisted that the post-mortem will be conducted only after the accused are taken into custody.

Leaders from the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other political parties also joined the sit-in protest. MLA Anshuman Singh Bhati issued a statement saying that the criminals would not be spared and that discussions had been held with senior police and administrative officials, as well as the Home Minister. Former Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Kesh Kala Board Chairman Mahendra Gehlot, Rural President Bishnaram Siyag, Pradhan Bhagirath Teterwal and Ganpat Seegad also participated in the protest.

