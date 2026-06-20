Rajasthan Police Deploy Extensive Security With CCTV, Signal Jammers, And 24/7 Monitoring For NEET-UG Re-Exam Across 611 Centres | AI

Jaipur, Jun 20: Rajasthan Police have put in place extensive security arrangements, including CCTV surveillance, signal-jamming systems and round-the-clock monitoring across all examination centres for the NEET-UG re-examination to be held on Sunday.

Additional Director General Special Operations Group Vishal Bansal said that preparations for the examination have been strengthened compared to previous times.

He said a video conference of chief secretary, DGP with senior officials and district officials has already been held to review compliance with guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Special instructions have been issued regarding the security of strong rooms where question papers are stored," he said.

Bansal said that CCTV coverage and signal jammers are being installed at strong rooms and examination centres, while SOG and intelligence agencies will continuously monitor the situation.

He said NEET-UG will be conducted at around 611 centres spread across 25 districts of Rajasthan and adequate police deployment will be at all locations.

"CCTV cameras and jammers will be operational at every centre to ensure fair conduct of the examination, he said.

Another official said that jammers have been installed at examination centres to block mobile network signals in the vicinity and prevent any disruption to the examination process.

He said all centres are under CCTV surveillance and continuous social media and technical monitoring is being carried out. The entire examination process will be videographed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)