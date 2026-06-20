UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card Advisory Issued: Candidates Asked To Verify Exam Date, Shift & Centre Details

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important advisory for candidates appearing in the UGC NET June 2026 examination, urging them to download their admit cards and carefully verify all examination-related details well before their scheduled test date.

UGC NET June 2026 candidates are advised to download their Admit Cards & carefully verify all examination details.



Please check your examination date, shift, timing and allotted examination centre before the exam day.#NTA #NTAUpdate #NTAExams #UGCNET2026 #AdmitCard pic.twitter.com/ugDoZmqBRC — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 20, 2026

The advisory comes as the examination cycle gets underway across various centres in the country. Candidates who have not yet downloaded their admit cards have been asked to do so immediately through the official UGC NET portal.

According to the NTA, candidates should thoroughly check their examination date, shift timing and allotted examination centre to avoid any confusion or inconvenience on the day of the test.

UGC NET June 2026: NTA urges candidates to check key details

In its latest notification, the agency emphasised that candidates must ensure all information mentioned on the admit card is accurate and understood before reporting to the examination centre.

Candidates should verify:

Examination date

Shift and reporting timing

Examination centre allotted

Personal details printed on the admit card

Subject and examination particulars

Officials have advised candidates not to wait until the last moment to review these details, as doing so may lead to avoidable difficulties on exam day.

UGC NET June 2026: Special advisory for PwD and PwBD candidates

The NTA has also issued a specific recommendation for candidates belonging to the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories.

Such candidates have been encouraged to visit their allotted examination centres in advance to familiarise themselves with:

The centre location

Accessibility arrangements

Entry and exit routes

Available facilities

The agency said the advance visit could help candidates plan their travel and examination day arrangements more effectively.

UGC NET June 2026: Steps to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official UGC NET portal.

Step 2: Click on the UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card link.

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth/password.

Step 4: Submit the login credentials.

Step 5: Verify the details displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card.

Step 7: Take a clear printout for examination day use.

Candidates are advised to preserve multiple copies of the admit card until the completion of the examination process.

UGC NET June 2026: Candidates advised not to delay

With examinations scheduled in multiple shifts, the NTA has urged candidates to carefully review all information mentioned on their admit cards and make necessary travel arrangements ahead of time.

Officials have reiterated that the admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre and that candidates should regularly monitor the official UGC NET and National Testing Agency websites for any further updates related to the June 2026 examination.

The agency has advised candidates to remain alert to official announcements and avoid relying on unverified information circulating on social media platforms.