 Rajasthan Police Arrest Main Accused In 2018 Murder Of Lecturer Neetu Gurjar
Rajasthan Police arrested Santosh Gurjar, the main accused in the 2018 premeditated murder of lecturer Neetu Gurjar. On the run for years under fake identities across southern states, he was tracked to Thulluru near Vijayawada and caught after trying to flee into a forest.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Police has arrested the main accused in the 2018 murder case of lecturer Neetu Gurjar in Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The accused, Santosh Gurjar (32), a resident of Jagdishpura, carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, Karauli Superintendent of Police Lokesh Sonwal said on Saturday.

To evade arrest, Santosh frequently changed his location and worked as a labourer in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh under fake identities, the police said. Acting on a tip-off, a special team tracked him to Thulluru village near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

"As soon as the police team reached the village, Santosh tried to flee towards the forest. He was chased for about a kilometre before being overpowered," Sonwal said.

He added that the accused will be handed over to Todabhim police for further investigation.

On November 14, 2018, Neetu Gurjar and her brother Lokesh were travelling on a motorcycle when an SUV rammed into them, leaving both seriously injured. Neetu later succumbed to her injuries. Police investigations later revealed that the incident was not an accident but a premeditated murder.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

