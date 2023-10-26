Rajasthan: NSUI Burns PM Modi's Effigies After ED Raids Congress State Chief Govind Singh Dotasra's Residence | Twitter NSUI_Rajasthan

Jaipur: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted raids at the residence of Rajasthan Congress Chief, Govind Singh Dotasara in connection with the Senior Teacher 2nd Grade Competitive Examination 2022 Paper Leak case. In response the students' wing of the Congress in Rajasthan, National Students Union of India (NSUI) protested against these raids alleging Centre of misusing Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The NSUI account on X wrote: "While burning effigies of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi NSUI Rajasthan on X writes, "Under the leadership of NSUI leader Abhishek Choudhary we protest against the misuse of agencies like ED by the dictatorial government at the Center."

The protest happened outside the residence of Govind Singh Dotasra at Civil Lines.

On ED's raid Abhishek Choudhary said, "Don't make CBI and ED look like German Shepherds (a dog's breed). This is absolute barbarism and violence by centre."

In another post on X, NSUI Rajasthan writes, "ED and CBI are not government agencies, these central agencies have become puppets of Adani. The duo of Modi-Shah is fearing defeat in Rajasthan, but we are Congress's warrior, won't fear these sycophants of Modi."

ये ED और CBI सरकारी एजेंसी नही है, केंद्र सरकार ने इन एजेंसियों को अडानी की कठपुतली बनाकर छोड़ दिया है।



राजस्थान में मोदी - शाह को हार का डर सता रहा है लेकिन हम भी कांग्रेस के बब्बर शेर है मोदी के इन चाटुकारों से नही डरेंगे। #डोटासरा_संग_राजस्थान pic.twitter.com/bqviVGzqg4 — NSUI Rajasthan (@NSUIRajasthan) October 26, 2023

Reacting to this Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of unleashing "terror" in the country. Gehlot also said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) swung into action after he announced two poll promises on Wednesday for women of the state.

He said that five more promises are also going to be declared on Friday and dared the ED to find five more Congress leaders to take action.

The chief minister also likened the ED action to locust attack and said the ED raids would destroy “BJP's crops”.

In a post on the social media platform X, Gehlot called “non-stop” ED raids in Rajasthan the proof of the Congress winning the election. He added the federal agency was being misused against the Congress as the BJP was unable to win the trust of the people in Rajasthan.