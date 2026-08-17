Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Registration 2026 Closes Today; Check Important Dates, Choice Filling, How To Apply

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: The online registration process for Rajasthan NEET UG medical and dental counselling 2026 is scheduled to close today, August 17, 2026. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS courses in Rajasthan must complete both parts of the online application and pay the prescribed application fee within the deadline.

As per the notification issued by the NEET UG Medical/Dental Counselling Board, Rajasthan, the last date for depositing the application/registration fee is August 17, 2026, up to 4 PM, while candidates can submit both Part 1 and Part 2 of the online application until 8 PM on August 17.

The counselling is being conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses in government, private and other participating medical and dental colleges in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check out the dates below:

Security deposit: August 14 to August 20, 2026, up to 6 PM

Last date to pay application/registration fee: August 17, 2026, up to 4 PM

Last date to submit Part 1 and Part 2 application: August 17, 2026, up to 8 PM

Provisional merit list: August 18, 2026

Defence/Para Military/NRI candidate verification: August 18, 2026, from 9 AM to 5 PM

Certificate verification: August 19, 2026, up to 5 PM

Revised provisional merit list: August 20, 2026

Choice filling: August 14 to August 20, 2026

Auto-locking of choices: August 20, 2026, at 11:55 PM

Round 1 seat allotment result: August 22, 2026

Allotment letter printing: August 23 to August 27, 2026

Tuition fee payment: August 23 to August 27, 2026; deadline 3:30 PM on August 27

Reporting and document submission: August 23 to August 27, 2026; reporting closes at 6 PM on August 27

Commencement of academic session: September 8, 2026

Subsequent counselling rounds: To be announced later.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: How To Apply

Candidates who have not yet completed the registration process can follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan NEET UG counselling website.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Application Part-1’ link.

Step 3: Enter details such as NEET UG roll number, marks obtained, date of birth and category.

Step 4: Validate the details and complete the initial registration.

Step 5: Use the registration ID and password generated during the process to log in.

Step 6: Complete the personal, academic, contact and other required details in the application form.

Step 7: Upload the required documents, including the photograph, signature and left-hand thumb impression.

Step 8: Pay the prescribed application/registration fee online.

Step 9: Complete Application Part-2 and submit the form.

Step 10: Download and retain a copy of the completed application form and payment confirmation for future reference.

Candidates should note that both Part 1 and Part 2 of the application form must be completed for the registration process to be considered complete.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Choice Filling

The choice-filling process is being conducted from August 14 to August 20, 2026. Candidates can fill, save and change their choices multiple times during this period.

Candidates who have already filled their choices can continue to edit them until the choices are locked. The choices will be auto-locked at 11:55 PM on August 20, 2026.The Round 1 seat allotment result will be published on the website on August 22, 2026.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2026: Documents Required

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for registration, verification and admission:

NEET UG 2026 admit card

NEET UG 2026 mark sheet/scorecard

Copy of the filled online registration form

Class 10 certificate

Class 12 certificate

Domicile certificate, wherever applicable

Recent scanned passport-size photograph

Scanned signature

Aadhaar Card

Relevant category certificate, if applicable

Defence/paramilitary/NRI-related documents, wherever applicable

Any other document specified by the Rajasthan NEET UG Medical/Dental Counselling Board

Candidates allotted seats in Round 1 will have to deposit the prescribed one-year tuition fee between August 23 and August 27, 2026. They will also have to report to the allotted college and complete document submission and other admission formalities within the specified period.

The academic session is scheduled to commence on September 8, 2026.