Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 3 Schedule OUT, Registration Window Opens

The Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling Round 3 schedule for admission to MBBS and BDS programs has been made public by the State Medical and Dental Counselling Board of Rajasthan. The schedule states that the application form must be completed and the registration money must be paid by October 10, 2024.

Candidates who meet the requirements may finish the registration process by going to rajugneet2024.org, the official website.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates who were given or upgraded a seat in round 2 but did not take the assigned seat and would like to compete in round 3 must re-register, submit a new application, pay the necessary application fee, and deposit the security money once more, if applicable, as per the official notification.

Important dates

Online applications begin - October 8, 2024

Online application ends - October 10, 2024

Round 3 Provisional list - October 11, 2024

Round 3 Choice-filling - October 11 till 13, 2024

Round 3 allotment result - October 18, 2024

Allotment letters available online - October 19 till 23, 2024

Fee submission window - October 19 till 22, 2024

Reporting, and document submission at the allotted college desk - October 19 till 23, 2024

How to check schedule?

-Visit Rajasthan NEET UG counseling's official website.

-Select the homepage's registration link.

-Fill out the registration link with the necessary information.

-Complete the application online.

-Click the link for the final submission after paying the registration cost.

Required documents:



-NEET UG scorecard

-Rajasthan NEET allotment letter

-Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

-Birth certificate

-Caste certificate (if applicable)

-EWS Category certificate (if applicable)

-Valid ID proof, such as a driver's license, PAN card, voter ID, school ID card, or Aadhaar card

-Certificate of domicile (if applicable)

-Four passport-sized photos

-PWD certificate (if applicable)

-Copy of the application form